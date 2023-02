Better Buy: Disney vs. Alphabet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During a year plagued by economic declines, countless stocks sunk to some of their lowest lows as hardly any industries were left unscathed. Despite being leaders in their respective sectors, Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares plunged over 38% throughout 2022.While these companies don't often directly compete, they are both in the business of entertaining consumers online, using ads to boost earnings. For instance, Disney's Disney+ and Hulu each offer ad-supported tiers, while Alphabet's YouTube attracts millions of daily viewers, heavily profiting from advertising. These companies' stocks tumbled in 2022 but have been rising since the start of the new year. With potential recovery on the horizon, now might be an excellent time to invest in these industry leaders. So, is Disney or Alphabet's stock the better buy? Let's take a look.