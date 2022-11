Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Increasing inflation has stunted consumer spending in 2022, leading many stocks to suffer from a stock market sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen 29% since January as investors fear for the short-term prospects of companies across multiple industries.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have each suffered at the hands of macroeconomic headwinds, with their stocks falling between 40% to 44% year to date. However, as these companies are responsible for a significant market share in their respective industries, the decline in their share prices might signal that it's an excellent time to buy.After all, it's always best to invest in a company's long-term outlook rather than the short-term risks of a potential recession that might or might not occur. So which one is the better buy, Disney or Amazon? Let's find out. Continue reading