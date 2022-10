Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The streaming market has become an unpredictable battleground in 2022 as multiple companies duke it out for the top spot. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have sent investors on a roller-coaster ride throughout the year, with the companies seemingly passing the streaming crown back and forth as they one-up each other on subscriber count from quarter to quarter. These companies have immense potential and have both expanded into new markets over the last few years. Disney dipped its toes into the streaming market with its Hulu service many years ago, but the launch of Disney+ in 2019 saw it enter the market in full force. Meanwhile, Netflix entered the gaming industry with the launch of its Netflix Games in 2021.Netflix and Disney have been compared countless times in 2022 and will likely continue to be as they strive to dominate the streaming world. Both companies' stocks have dipped considerably since January, prompting investors to wonder if now is the best time to buy. So, let's see whether your money is better off with Disney or Netflix. Continue reading