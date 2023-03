Better Buy: Disney vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, streaming and entertainment companies were brought under the spotlight as economic headwinds dragged down shares of the industry's leaders. Companies such as Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) experienced stock declines of 44% and 63%, respectively, in 2022. However, these entertainment giants remain the home of hard-hitting franchises with solid positions in theme parks, streaming, and at the box office. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery may have stumbled last year, but they have positive long-term outlooks thanks to never-ending, perpetual demand for the entertainment industry. A diversified portfolio can be the key to consistent gains, with the inclusion of an entertainment stock a step in the right direction. So let's consider whether Disney or Warner Bros. Discovery's stock is the better buy. Continue reading