16.07.2023 14:47:00
Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Dropbox
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) both simplified how companies conduct business with their digital platforms. DocuSign, which controls about 70% of the global e-signature market, eliminated the need for paper-based documents and stored digital contracts and signatures on its cloud-based platform instead. Dropbox's cloud platform allows people to save their documents and collaborate on projects remotely. It also expanded into the e-signature market with its acquisition of HelloSign in 2019.Yet both of these stocks have generated volatile and mediocre returns since their IPOs. DocuSign went public at $29 in April 2018, and its stock skyrocketed to an all-time high of $310.05 on Sept. 3, 2021, before stumbling back to the low $50s. Dropbox went public at $21 in March 2018 and hit its all-time high of $42 that June. But today, it trades at less than $30.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
