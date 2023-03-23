|
23.03.2023 12:30:00
Better Buy: Dollar General vs. Tractor Supply
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) have outperformed many of their retailing peers over the past year. Sales trends held up well despite slowing economic growth, and profit margins remained strong.Investors have rewarded that success by pushing these stocks higher compared to the S&P 500's gains. But which one is the more attractive purchase right now? Let's dive right in.While both companies are winning market share, Tractor Supply comes out ahead on growth. Sales jumped 21% in the most recent quarter and were up 12% for the full 2022 year. This surge was driven by a combination of rising traffic, higher spending, and an expanding store base. The rural lifestyle retailer's fourth-quarter results beat management's targets, giving it solid momentum heading into fiscal 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dollar General Corporation
|187,02
|-0,89%
|Tractor Supply Co.
|207,80
|-1,35%