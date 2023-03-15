|
15.03.2023 10:10:00
Better Buy: Dutch Bros vs. Starbucks
Coffee chain Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has one of the most remarkable investment stories of any consumer-products company; the stock has returned a life-changing 36,000% over its lifetime, turning a $1,000 investment into $369,000 had you reinvested dividends along the way.But there's a new kid on the block. Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) went public in late 2021 and is rapidly growing as customers flock to its convenient drive-through locations. However, Dutch Bros is trading below its IPO price today. Should investors opt for what's proved to be lucrative in Starbucks stock? Or could Dutch Bros generate superior investment returns down the road? Let's take a look.Continue reading
