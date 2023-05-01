|
01.05.2023 15:45:00
Better Buy: e.l.f. Beauty vs. Ulta Beauty
These fast-growing beauty stocks' performances are a perfect example that you don't have to chase hot tech stocks to make money in the stock market. A $500 investment made three years ago in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) would have grown to an incredible $3,500 at current market prices. The same investment in Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) would be worth $1,300, which is enough to outperform the major market indexes.Both companies have experienced a wave of demand since the pandemic, but while Ulta is continuing to grow at rates similar to its long-term operating history, e.l.f. has seen accelerating growth. Before drawing conclusions, let's dig deeper to see which of these beauties offers the best growth with the least amount of business risk.In addition to e.l.f.-branded beauty products, the company also owns the W3ll People and Keys Soulcare brands. The company closed its e.l.f. brand stores in 2019 and focused on expanding its products across retail partners worldwide. It was perfect timing ahead of the pent-up demand that would follow the pandemic.Continue reading
