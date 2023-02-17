|
Better Buy: eBay vs. Etsy
Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down from their highs set in late 2021, just before the market started heading lower. The S&P 500 has declined roughly 14% since then, but eBay has shed over 35%, while Etsy is lower by 40%.The cheaper valuation could set investors up for solid long-term returns if these e-commerce platforms can return to their prior pace of steady growth in both sales volumes and earnings.So let's look at which of the two stocks makes the better buy right now.Continue reading
