Better Buy: Equinix vs. Digital Realty Trust

Options for investing in data center real estate investment trusts (REITs) are quickly dwindling. Three of the last five data center REITs were acquired by several large equity firms and REITs over the previous year. Now, only Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) remain as the only pure play REITs in this business. Demand for data storage, processing, and transmission is booming, making this unique real estate niche a smart buy for investors.If you're looking for exposure to the high-growth data center industry, here's a closer look at how the companies compare and which company is a better buy today.