Better Buy: Estee Lauder vs. Crocs

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) sit at opposite sides of the fashion spectrum. Lately the two stocks have found themselves at opposite sides of the performance spectrum, too. But if you are looking for a consumer goods stock, it is interesting to compare the business models here.When it comes to shoes, it is hard not to recognize Crocs ' highly stylized plastic clogs. The company makes other products, including sandals and the recently acquired Heydude brand of shoes, which still heavily involve plastic but come in more traditional styles. So in some ways Crocs is trying to broaden its appeal beyond its core clog. Second-quarter 2023 results were fairly strong. Overall sales were up 12% year over year, with strong growth in Asia. That led to an earnings per share increase of 11%. Sandals were also a big seller in the quarter, with sales up 34% year over year.