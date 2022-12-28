|
28.12.2022 16:23:00
Better Buy: ExxonMobil or Devon Energy?
Passive income investors frequently fall prey to the mistake of picking stocks because they have big dividend yields. That one metric alone doesn't tell you nearly enough about a company to make a buy, or sell, decision. If you are looking for a high-yielding energy stock today, Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is probably on your wish list, but you might be better off buying a company like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) despite its much lower yield. Here's why.Devon Energy's dividend yield is a huge 8.6% right now. That's multiples of what's on offer from ExxonMobil, which has a yield of "just" 3.3%. But more context is needed. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
