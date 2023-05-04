|
04.05.2023 12:13:00
Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Kinder Morgan Stock
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are among the largest oil and gas companies in the U.S. Yet both companies operate in different parts of the industry, and that makes a huge difference in how they make money. While one is directly exposed to commodity prices, the other is insulated from oil and gas price fluctuations to a large extent. So which stock is a better buy today -- ExxonMobil or Kinder Morgan? Let's find out.Lee Samaha (ExxonMobil): While Kinder Morgan is an attractive buy in its own right, I think ExxonMobil is a better buy. It gives you more exposure to energy prices, and that's no bad thing right now. Energy-infrastructure company Kinder Morgan has most of its contracts on a "take or pay" basis, meaning that customers have pre-agreed to take a certain amount of supply from Kinder Morgan or pay a penalty fee. As such, you could argue that it has relatively less exposure to oil & gas prices and more to the long-term volume demand for gas in North America. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|ExxonMobil Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.02.22
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.22
|ExxonMobil Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|9 550,00
|-1,29%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|96,43
|-0,75%
|Kinder Morgan Inc (P)
|15,00
|-0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.