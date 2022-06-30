|
30.06.2022 13:10:00
Better Buy: Fastly vs. Cloudflare
Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) both host content delivery networks (CDN), which accelerate the delivery of digital media to websites and apps by storing cached copies on "edge" servers. These are located physically closer to end users than the original "origin" servers.This system, which resembles a digital spider web, reduces the strain on origin servers while delivering media to users at faster speeds. Both companies also integrate security and bot detection services into their CDNs, which shield website visitors and hosts from malicious attacks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
