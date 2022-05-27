|
Better Buy: Federal Realty vs. Regency Centers
When it comes to Wall Street, it's often the case that a company's size says a lot about its long-term success. However, that isn't always something you can count on. When you look at shopping center real estate investment trusts (REITs) Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG), for example, you have to dig a little deeper to pick which one is the better landlord. Here's a quick look at some key metrics.Regency Centers is one of the largest strip mall REITs, with a portfolio that contains more than 400 properties. Those assets are spread across more than 20 states. Within those states, there are further breakdowns by submarket. For example, California has three notable areas of focus for Regency: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. There are a number of other large states, like Texas and Florida, where there are similar regional breakdowns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
