22.05.2022 12:11:00
Better Buy: Gingko Bioworks vs. Amyris
Do you know how many sharks had to die to produce your favorite moisturizer? It may be more than you're comfortable with, but it doesn't have to be that way. That's because synthetic-biology companies Gingko Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) are designing microorganisms that produce high-value ingredients used in cosmetics, food sweeteners, and pharmaceuticals, just to name a few applications.Not long ago, Amyris and Gingko Bioworks were stock-market darlings, but the rout in tech stocks this year has been especially tough on these two. Both have lost more than half their value in 2022 -- which has value investors wondering if these stocks could be bargains now. Let's look at them side by side to see which has the best chance of pushing up your portfolio in the years ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
