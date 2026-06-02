Curaleaf Aktie

Curaleaf für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N8GY / ISIN: CA23126M1023

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02.06.2026 03:15:00

Better Buy: Green Thumb Industries vs. Curaleaf Holdings

Among multi-state operator (MSO) marijuana stocks, Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) are top-shelf cannabis companies, both in terms of scale and long-term prospects.Both also share many of the same risks, which is not surprising given that they operate in an industry that's not fully legalized at the federal level in the U.S. yet. That said, these stocks aren't interchangeable. Using traditional fundamental analysis, Green Thumb appears to be the stronger choice among the two.However, given what drives price action, especially among speculative growth stocks, Curaleaf Holdings appears better positioned to take off from here. That said, it may all depend on both your investing approach and time horizon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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