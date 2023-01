Better Buy: Home Depot or Walmart Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Let's compare two well-known American consumer goods companies that have shown strength amid multiple economic downturns. Which makes a better buy in today's market?Although Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock stands more than 25% below its all-time high from late 2021, the stock also recovered nicely from its fall 2022 lows. Is the home improvement retailer's recent performance reflected in the stock price? Let's take a closer look.The Atlanta, Georgia-based company posted $38.9 billion in revenue for Q3 2022, a 5.6% increase year over year. Digital sales, fueled by exclusive product offerings and shorter delivery times, jumped 10% for Home Depot. Same-store sales, or comp sales, enjoyed a 4.3% lift thanks to a growing do-it-yourself market. Continue reading