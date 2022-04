Better Buy: Intel vs. Micron Technology

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index has shed more than 23% of its value in 2022, which is a tad surprising as the booming demand for chips has led to sharp growth in the semiconductor industry's revenue.In 2021, the global semiconductor industry recorded $556 billion in revenue, an increase of 26% over the prior year. The strong sales trend has continued in 2022, with monthly sales exceeding $50 billion in both January and February. But the broader sell-off in tech stocks has kept semiconductor stocks from exploding on the market. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is down 11% this year, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has suffered a bigger drop of 25%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading