|
17.03.2022 15:30:00
Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Medtronic
The market is full of uncertainty now with crisis on top of crisis globally. But that shouldn't make investors skeptical of investing in the stock market. The market will recover sooner or later. And the healthcare industry, loaded with excellent growth stocks, is one industry that won't be losing its importance any time soon.In fact, the medical devices segment is gaining popularity, making California-based Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Ireland-based Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shine. Both stocks have seen healthy gains in the past decade, and with the rising demand for healthcare, both could repeat history. But is one a better buy today? Let's take a look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
