Better Buy: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF or First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF?

The energy sector has been by far the top-performing sector in what has generally been a dismal year for stocks. As of Aug. 29, the sector was up 74% over the prior 12 months, and was one of only three sectors with a positive 12-month return -- the other two being utilities, up 10.8%, and consumer staples, up 3.8%. While energy is a cyclical industry, some exposure to the sector through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) may help investors offset their losses in other investments. In particular, the fast-growing clean energy segment of the market may be a good place to invest, given the gradually shifting energy mix. Two of the best ETFs in this area are the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) and the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ: QCLN). Which is the better buy?