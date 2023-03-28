|
Better Buy: Lemonade or SoFi?
For those investors thinking of putting money to work in the financial sector, it might be a good idea to consider taking a closer look at either Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) or SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). These companies have posted tremendous growth in recent years, and they each have attractive traits investors might find compelling. Even more notable is that both of these innovative fintech stocks are significantly off their all-time highs, peaks that were hit around the same time in early 2021. So which business is the better buy? With all the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months, it's refreshing to see Lemonade offer a true use case by integrating this technology into its disruptive platform. By leaning heavily on data, Lemonade is a vertically integrated insurance provider that allows customers to easily sign up for a policy in as little as 90 seconds, with many claims paid out in as little as three minutes. Continue reading
