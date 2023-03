Better Buy: Lindblad Expeditions or Norwegian Cruise Line?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid pent-up travel demand and a growing experiences-driven economy, global cruise revenue is expected to rise more than 9% annually over the next several years. From an estimated $25 billion this year, worldwide cruise revenue is anticipated to reach nearly $36 billion by 2027. With that in mind, today let's compare two cruise line stocks -- one of them an industry behemoth and the other one more of a niche player -- to determine which currently presents a better buying opportunity. Posting remarkable fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 revenue growth, Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) enjoyed strong demand from a burgeoning adventure-travel market last year. Known for transporting guests to the most remote parts of the planet aboard cruise ships, Lindblad also operates a growing portfolio of land-based adventure companies.Continue reading