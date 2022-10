Better Buy: Markel or Kinsale Capital?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation weighs on both consumers and businesses. Many companies feel the sting of inflation as higher costs of goods and wages eat into profits.One industry that has proven to be resilient in the face of inflation: insurance. Over the last year, the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is slightly up (0.25%), while the S&P 500 index has fallen nearly 20%. Insurers held up well because they can quickly adapt to rising costs by raising premiums.Two insurers caught my attention this year for different reasons: Kinsale Capital (NYSE: KNSL) and Markel (NYSE: MKL). Here's what you should know about these two stocks as well as which one is a better buy today.Continue reading