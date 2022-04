Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Block

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The payments market is changing rapidly as several trends emerge and converge, including digital payments, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency, to name a few. One of the forefathers of digital payments is Mastercard (NYSE: MA), the huge credit card company that has been around since the 1960s. One of the most disruptive new companies in this industry is Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, which revolutionized how people pay through its card reader and peer-to-peer Cash App.Both are great companies with key competitive advantages, but which is the better buy right now? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading