27.02.2023 12:10:00
Better Buy: McDonald's vs. Home Depot
McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) have been key members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average since the mid-80s. They dominate their respective industries with market-thumping sales and profits and have rewarded shareholders with a steadily growing dividend over many years.But which of these blue chip giants is the better investment here in early 2023? Let's dive right in.If you're focused solely on growth trends, McDonald's is the stock for you. In late January, the fast-food giant reported a blazing 12% spike in comparable-store sales, representing an acceleration compared to the previous quarter. Mickey D's is outperforming peers in an industry experiencing increased demand as consumers look for quick, affordable dining experiences.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
