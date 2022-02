Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.The magnitude of those declines stunned many investors, since Meta and PayPal had been widely considered stable blue-chip tech stocks. Let's see why they crashed -- and if either beaten-down stock is worth buying right now.