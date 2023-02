Better Buy: MGM Resorts vs. Las Vegas Sands

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The gambling industry has been on a roller coaster the last four years from pre-pandemic highs to being shut down, to record revenue on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. But the recovery from the pandemic hasn't been even. Las Vegas is back and better than ever, generating all-time record revenue in 2022, but Macao is still a shell of its former self. That could change in 2023 as China's zero-COVID policy ends and travel begins in more meaningful ways in and around Macao. So is MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and its huge Las Vegas presence and small share in Macao a better investment today, or does Las Vegas Sands ' (NYSE: LVS) Asia focus have better odds? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading