30.04.2022 13:26:00
Better Buy: Microsoft Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?
If you're considering an investment in software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), you're not crazy, and you're hardly alone. The company helped shape the computer industry we all rely on today, and while it and the rest of the world have moved beyond personal computers over the past three decades, Microsoft is as relevant today as it ever was.The stock's still dishing out gains, too. Despite being down 20% from last year's record high, shares are up more than 300% for the past five years. In fact, the recent lull is being eyed by many as a buying opportunity.Before plowing into a position in the admittedly impressive company, however, there's a question you may want to ask yourself and an alternative choice you may want to consider.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|27.04.22
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
