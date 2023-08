Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Advanced Micro Devices

Tech stocks are rising fast in 2023, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index up 46% since Jan. 1. High-growth markets such as artificial intelligence (AI) have made Wall Street bullish, with now an excellent time to consider expanding your tech holdings before it's too late.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are two attractive options, as the companies are investing heavily in AI. Microsoft is home to the world's second-largest cloud platform, Azure, giving it an edge in the industry. Meanwhile, AMD has put all its efforts toward producing powerful AI hardware and appears to be close to matching Nvidia.So, let's take a look at whether Microsoft or AMD is currently the better buy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel