03.11.2022 14:00:00
Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet
The week of Oct. 26 was pivotal in the tech world as dismal earnings reports from several of the industry's titans confirmed that the economic boom of the COVID-19 pandemic was well and truly over. Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. The steep declines in their share prices throughout 2022 have effectively put their stocks on sale as both companies will likely see substantial gains in the long term.As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft? Let's find out. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
