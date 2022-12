Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Combined, they have brought in $705 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, but that number pales in comparison to the growth trajectories both companies are on. Is there an advantage that either stock has that investors should pinpoint? Or are they both evenly matched? Let's find out.These two businesses hardly needs an introduction. Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.Continue reading