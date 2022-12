Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It hasn't been easy to be a stock investor in 2022, with a sell-off bringing down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. However, the market downturn has essentially put numerous stocks on sale, making now a great time to invest ahead of the new year.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have watched their stocks tumble over the last year. Despite these declines, each company has proven the strength and resilience of their businesses amid poor economic conditions. This makes them excellent long-term investments. But if you only have room to add one more company to your portfolio, you might wonder whether Microsoft or Apple's stock is the better buy. Let's find out. Continue reading