Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Nvidia

All eyes have been on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) this year, thanks to a boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft has soared to the top of the software part of the market, while Nvidia dominates in hardware. These companies have solid long-term outlooks, making their stocks attractive options right now.In addition to AI, Microsoft is a leader in productivity software and is inches away from completing a deal that will make it the world's third-largest video game company. Meanwhile, Nvidia 's chips have become integral to countless industries, from AI to cloud computing, gaming, consumer products, and more. Microsoft and Nvidia have carved out lucrative positions in tech and likely have a lot to offer investors in the coming years. So, let's look at which is the better buy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel