|
02.12.2022 11:05:00
Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Palo Alto Networks?
Software stocks are on sale in 2022. Valuations slumped across the board following spiking stock prices in 2021. That previous rally was built on the assumption that demand for software services would continue soaring as it did in earlier phases of the pandemic.That's not happening. But many software specialists are still posting strong growth in attractive markets like productivity and cybersecurity.With that in mind, let's look at two growing, profitable tech stocks as potential investments today. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has a huge sales base and pays a growing dividend. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently achieved profitability and is targeting increasing margins from here.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!