25.05.2022 17:15:00
Better Buy: Mid-America Apartment Communities vs. Camden Property Trust
Flexibility from remote working, more favorable weather, and more affordable cost of living have made many markets across the sunnier southern states of the U.S., dubbed the Sun Belt, boom. This region and its newfound popularity hold a lot of opportunities for investors, particularly through housing. Rental properties are in short supply, and with today's red-hot rental market there's no better way to gain exposure to this industry than through real estate investment trusts (REITs) Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT).Specializing in the operation and leasing of high-quality class A apartments in some of the hottest real estate markets of the Sun Belt right now, both of these REITs are worthwhile long-term buys. But if your investment dollars can only take you so far, here's a deeper dive as to which stock is the better buy today.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Jetzt informieren!