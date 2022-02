Better Buy: Moderna vs. Novavax

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in businesses that will benefit from COVID-19 products, including vaccines, can be incredibly risky. A lot depends on the state of the pandemic and whether things will get better or worse.Two such stocks that have enjoyed incredible success over the past two years are Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) -- they've both soared more than 700%. But in the past three months, the two have been falling sharply, losing more than 30% of their value as uncertainty about the omicron variant has weighed on the markets.Their declines have been similar. However, as long as the pandemic is around, there's significant potential for these two stocks. But which one is the better buy?Continue reading