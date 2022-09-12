|
12.09.2022 16:23:00
Better Buy: Netflix or Disney?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have both announced upcoming ad-supported plans. The tiers are being positioned as entry-level offerings, intended to draw in subscribers who will tolerate marketing messages. For Netflix and Walt Disney, that means more opportunities for revenue growth, but there are also risks.Still, from what we know about each company's release strategy, there are clues to how each may fare and ultimately, which stock is the better buy. Let's take a closer look.At the time of writing, only Walt Disney has revealed the price and release details for its ad-supported tier. The company will launch its service on Dec. 8, 2022, costing $7.99 per month. With this rollout, the current $7.99 Disney+ ad-free plan will rebrand as Disney+ Premium and increase to $10.99 a month.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
