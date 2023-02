Better Buy: Netflix vs. Disney

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In January, AP News reported that inflation had eased for the sixth month in a row, declining to 6.5% in December compared to the year before. The improvement has set the stock market on a road to recovery, with the Nasdaq Composite up 13.7% since Jan. 1.As a result, consumer-reliant companies such as those in the entertainment and streaming industries have enjoyed significant stock growth this year. For instance, Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has risen 25% year to date, while Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) has enjoyed a gain of 32% in the same period.With both stocks now on the upswing, they might be worth considering for your next investment. So is Netflix or Disney's stock the better buy? Let's take a look.Continue reading