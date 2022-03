Better Buy: Netflix vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few stocks see as much market action as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). On an average market day, Netflix shares worth roughly $2.8 billion are changing hands. Nvidia's daily dollar volume is an even beefier $12.1 billion. Furthermore, both of these are seen as high-octane growth stocks, and investors must have made many of the trades mentioned above after weighing these two against each other.So let's run through that comparison right now. Should you buy Netflix stock today, or is Nvidia a better buy?These are still early days in the making of a global entertainment giant.Continue reading