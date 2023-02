Better Buy: Netflix vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video-streaming industry made countless headlines last year after many companies suffered steep stock declines. Increased competition and macroeconomic headwinds created a challenging environment for expansion. As a result, market leaders Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) watched their shares plunge between 44% and 62% in 2022. Despite the sell-off, the global video-streaming market was valued at $59.14 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 22.4% through 2030, according to Grand View Research. Many streaming companies are still finding their footing as the market adapts to more platforms and avenues of revenue, such as advertising.As two of the biggest names in streaming, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are compelling options to invest in the growing industry. So which company's stock is the better buy? Let's assess. Continue reading