28.03.2023 16:30:00
Better Buy: Netflix vs. Warner Bros. Discovery
Consumers will always love to be entertained, especially on a screen, and that presents investors with a worthwhile opportunity to allocate capital. There are lot of media companies out there, all vying for a viewers' attention, and some businesses are better positioned than others for long-term success in the industry. Two top streaming and entertainment companies that you might consider owning are Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Both businesses have their own set of positive and negative characteristics that investors need to think about before deciding to buy. With 231 million subscribers and 2022 revenue of $31.6 billion, Netflix is dominant in the industry. The company has been at the forefront of bringing streaming video entertainment to the masses. Even in a terrible macroeconomic environment, it was able to add 8.9 million net new members and increase sales 6.5% last year. Continue reading
