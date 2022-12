Better Buy: NextEra Energy or Southern Co.?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On the surface, it would seem like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) are very similar, since they are both large U.S. utilities. Once you get past that top level, however, there are a lot of important differences. Is one better than the other, or are they just meant for different types of investors? Here's a quick comparison.When investors look at the utility sector, often the goal is to find a reliable dividend stock. Both NextEra and Southern would fall into that category. However, they reside in different camps. The average utility, using the Vanguard Utility Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU) as a proxy, has a 2.8% dividend yield. Southern's yield is 3.9%, and NextEra's yield is 2%. If your goal is maximizing your income stream right now, Southern wins hands down.Image source: Getty Images.