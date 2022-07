Better Buy: Nike or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're mulling a fresh investment in Nike (NYSE: NKE), you're not crazy, and you're not alone. The stock's 33% sell-off this year is enticing. The popular sports apparel brand is clearly subject to challenges like broken supply chains and major military invasions. But it's also a name with real long-term staying power. Shareholders who have historically bought on dips like the current one have been well rewarded.Before you dive into this Dow Jones Industrial Average constituent while it's relatively cheap, you may want to take a step back and make sure it fits into your bigger picture. It may not be quite right for everyone.Nike is a leading name in the global athletic apparel market, and it outright dominates the athletic footwear market, selling $46.7 billion worth of goods last year, up 6% despite lingering challenges linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading