|
30.12.2022 13:55:00
Better Buy: Nike vs. Lululemon
Investors have different expectations for Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) heading into 2023. While their industries could see a slowdown as consumer spending weakens, both companies are well-positioned to generate higher sales and earnings over the long term.With that optimistic picture in mind, let's stack these retailers against each other to see which comes out on top as the better investment right now.Nike's late-December earnings report put the footwear giant back in growth mode, but Lululemon has the better momentum on this score. Sales are up a blistering 22% through the nine months that ended in late October, thanks to solid demand for its premium athleisure products.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
