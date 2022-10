Better Buy: Nike vs. Lululemon Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are widely recognized brands that customers love. In the ridiculously competitive retail sector, these companies continue to find ways to stand out from the pack, and that's a feature that should be attractive to shareholders contemplating where to invest their hard-earned capital. So, is Nike or Lululemon the better buy right now? Let's find out which of these apparel stocks reigns supreme. With trailing 12-month revenue of $47.1 billion, Nike is a powerful consumer brand that has built up an image associated with a winning mentality. This is due to the company's incredible marketing prowess, partnering with top-notch professional athletes like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo to push sales. The company's long operating history of consumer relevance gives me confidence that it will keep dominating the athletic apparel market a decade from now. Continue reading