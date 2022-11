Better Buy: Nintendo vs. Disney Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Entertainment has been a growing portion of the economic pie for decades. With multitudes of different options out there and the Cambrian explosion that came with the internet, billions of people have a limitless supply of content to explore at their fingertips. Two companies that have separated themselves from the pack over the last few decades are Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY). Both have built fantastic relationships with their customers through renowned brands and franchises like Mario, Zelda, Pixar, and Marvel. But which entertainment stock is better to have in your portfolio? Here are four ways to compare Disney and Nintendo that can illuminate for investors which stock is a better buy today. While both Nintendo and Disney overlap by offering family entertainment options, they do so in entirely different manners at the moment. For Nintendo, it sells interactive video game hardware and family-style video games like Mario Kart. Disney focuses on movies and television as the main way it interacts with its customers.Continue reading