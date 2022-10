Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The travel industry has continued a strong recovery this year despite the macroeconomic headwinds. With cruise stocks still trading well off their pre-pandemic highs, this is the right time to look for bargains that can outperform the broader market.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) are two leaders that look attractive after falling 28% and 59%, respectively, year to date. Let's look at the case for owning both stocks before deciding which one is the best pick for long-term investors.The cruise industry is fairly easy to understand. Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price.Continue reading