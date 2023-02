Better Buy: Novavax or BioNTech Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a move toward a uniform yearly formula for all COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of whether they're used as primary shots or as boosters. Medical experts would choose the target variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID in the late spring or early summer, with the goal of having a new vaccine ready by September.This means that mRNA-based vaccines like the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) and protein-based vaccines like the one developed by Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would use the same approach, simplifying what has been a confusing process for the public.Following the news, Novavax's stock rose 5% the next day, Jan. 27, while BioNTech's shares rose 1.7%. Which biotech stock is a better buy right now? Let's find out.