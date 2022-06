Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If your portfolio looks like it could use a shot in the arm lately, you're not alone. Between macroeconomic disruption and a lingering pandemic, finding sources of growth is as important as ever, and biotech stocks just might fit the bill.Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading